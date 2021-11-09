 Skip to main content
Police seek Reidsville teen who ran away from group home Monday
Police seek Reidsville teen who ran away from group home Monday

Madison Thompson

 Susie C. Spear

REIDSVILLE — Officers with the Reidsville Police Department are searching for a teenage girl who ran away from a group home here on Monday evening, officials said in a Tuesday news release.

Employees at the Rosemount Drive group home where she lives reported Madison Grace Thompson, 16, missing at around 6 p.m. Thompson is a student at Reidsville High School and is about 5-feet, 5 inches tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen wearing glasses.

RPD officers ask that anyone who knows details about Thompson's whereabouts contact the Rockingham County Communication Center at 336-634-3300, RPD Lt. Shannon Coates at 336-347-2373 or Crime Stoppers of Rockingham County at (336) 349-9683.

