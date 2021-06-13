Police seek third suspect in shooting of 5-year-old Reidsville girl

REIDSVILLE — Bro Hayes, a second suspect in the May 29 shooting here that injured a 5-year-old girl, surrendered at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, a spokesman for the Reidsville Police Department said in a news release.

Hayes, 34, and Nickellion Womack,19, both of Reidsville and both convicted of prior felonies, are each charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the incident, police said.

Jeremiah Council, 19, of Reidsville, a third suspect, was charged with assault by pointing a gun and possession of firearm by a felon. And police announced they are seeking Martayvin Leeshawn Clark, 20, of Eden, also known as “Moose,” in connection with the crime. Clark is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Womack turned himself in to authorities on Saturday, and investigators had sought Hayes for three days. Both men are being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility, each with a secured bond of $500,000, the release said.

Investigators had earlier characterized the shooting as “careless” gunplay between adults that led to a bullet unintentionally striking the child.