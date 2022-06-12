Police were called twice to a GOP meeting in North Carolina

CONCORD — Police were called to the Cabarrus County Republican Party headquarters twice on the evening of June 7 in response to an executive committee meeting that devolved into a shouting match between audience members and committee members.

The main item on the agenda was for the committee to interview candidates and vote on its potential endorsement picks for the Cabarrus Board of Education. Traditionally, the interviews and voting take place in a closed meeting.

Brandon Matthews, one of the 35 audience members, said there were many parents there who had concerns over the potential endorsements. The group also took issue with the interviews and vote taking place behind closed doors.

The meeting soon devolved.

Cabarrus GOP Chairman Addul Ali informed the audience that the interviews and vote would take be closed to the public. People in the crowd began to ask why they couldn’t view the process. Ali told the Independent Tribune that it appeared some members of the crowd were unaware of the committee's procedures.

During the meeting, members of the crowd began raising their voices, as did some of the committee members.

The audience was asked to leave, Ali said, but it seemed some people were not going to budge. Police were called at the request of committee members.

“We have to be able to conduct our business with decorum and make sure the executive committee elected by those in the county can choose the best people possible,” Ali said. “I personally did not feel unsafe, but I have a duty to make sure people are safe."

A representative with the Concord Police Department said officers were called to the Cabarrus GOP building around 6:50 p.m. Officers were initially told people were protesting outside of the GOP building.

“Once officers arrived, it was found that the individuals in the parking lot were not engaged in a protest, but had arrived for a scheduled meeting of the GOP board. What was explained to our officers was that although there was a meeting scheduled, the board meeting was considered a 'closed meeting' and those wishing to attend were asked to leave, thus the gathering in the parking lot. At the request of the chairman, officers did not ask anyone to leave nor was there any other actions on the part of any CPD officers,” the police representative said.

The Cabarrus GOP also gave a statement, saying in part, "We thank the Concord Police Department for arriving to ensure the safety of all involved. We look forward to continuing our work of getting Republicans elected in Cabarrus County.”

The doors to the GOP building were blocked by an officer in arms once the group was outside. Matthews said that felt wrong.

"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people," Matthews said.

Ali said the doors were never locked, but they were guarded.

The group stayed outside until the meeting ended around 10:30 p.m.

Police were called a second time to the GOP meeting after the interviews and voting. Officers were seen escorting some committee members to their cars. Some committee members said they feared for their safety.

“One thing you have to take into consideration, we are living in times where Supreme Court justices are run up on, and we live in dangerous times,” Ali explained. “We have elderly ladies here and they may not have felt as safe as they would have liked.”

Matthews said the group was never physically violent nor intimidating.