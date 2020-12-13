Pop Culture in (ugh) 2020, from the bizarre to the sublime

AUGUST:

Fans are gutted by the death of CHADWICK BOSEMAN, who achieved fame with a series of star-making performances as Jackie Robinson, James Brown and Thurgood Marshall, and as groundbreaking superhero “BLACK PANTHER.” Boseman dies at 43 of colon cancer, an illness he kept secret from almost everyone, making movies in between surgeries and treatments. The world mourns an actor of immense talent who, like many of his characters, radiated a regal sense of dignity.

SEPTEMBER:

What do fashion shows look like in the pandemic era? Mostly they’re virtual, but CHRISTIAN SIRIANO invites guests to his Connecticut home for a socially distanced runway show with models in masks. The EMMYS are virtual, too, but the awkward format can’t quash the ebullient celebration up in Canada for the zanily talented cast of “SCHITT’S CREEK.” Oh, and BRAD and JEN are back together! Just kidding! But they appear together in a Zoom reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” On the other side of the world (and underwater) in South Africa, we meet a glorious creature who simultaneously captures our need for escape and for emotional connection: “My Octopus Teacher” is an antidote for troubled times.

OCTOBER: