'Porkalicious' party pulls in big crowd to support Lot 25:40

MAYODAN — Lot 25:40’s annual barbecue fundraiser drew big crowds to western Rockingham County April 30 to enjoy succulent barbecue, games, live bluegrass and fellowship. Hubert Lawson and The Bluegrass Country Boys brought high quality picking and high and lonesome harmonies to the all-day party at the non-profit’s headquarters. Dancers flat-footed to the tunes and bingo players tried their hands at a high jackpot game. Proceeds from the event will help fund the organization’s major efforts to end hunger in Rockingham County with their efforst, which include the county’s Mobile Food Pantry, a hot lunch program, thrift store, free health screenings and referral services, as well as spiritual counseling.