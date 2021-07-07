Post-pandemic parade crowd bring patriotic mutts in tutus, tots at the wheel

EDEN

The pandemic robbed this community of its annual Fourth of July parade in 2020, but this year saw a colorful and revved up crowd of revelers with patriotic duds and decorations take to the street here on Saturday to herald Independence Day with flair.

Wagons styled as hot air balloons, miniature Jeeps piloted by tots, mutts in tutus, vintage tractors and brigades of strollers and bicycles, all spangled and sparkling, came out for the 25th Annual July Fourth Fun Parade, sponsored by Fair Funeral Home.

The event, which wove through the Boone Road neighborhood near the funeral home, provided a good 40 minutes of features for spectators, including groups of veterans, a float styled as Maryland’s Fort McHenry, and politicians, campaigning for local office.