Post-pandemic parade crowd bring patriotic mutts in tutus, tots at the wheel

A young firefighter and his dad wheel their way through the parade.
Multitasking at its best. A little girl parades on wheels while cradling her puppy, and all in a patriotic tutu.
Tots in tiny motorized vehicles rallied for the Eden parade, sponsored annually by Fair Funeral Home in Eden.
Batters up: Young softball players were decked out in their flag’s colors with bats in hand on Saturday.
Several tractor owners showed off their spiffy cultivators during the Saturday morning parade.
Youngsters advertising their pride in Rockingham County farming with a toy tractor and livestock for the Fourth of July annual parade on Saturday.
Veterans led the Eden parade with Old Glory.
This clever group of paraders rode on a float-style recreation of Fort McHenry, wearing period costumes for the Fourth of July event.
One group of girls rolled in matching patriotic fashions Saturday.
Vintage vehicles cruised through, adding nostalgia to the Independence Day parade.
Peace, love and patriotism was the message from this clever “Love Bus’’ built around a golf cart for the Eden parade.
Families strolled out kids sporting all kinds of wheels for the parade.
A beloved pooch on parade with its master decked out in red, white and blue.
Plenty of parents adorned their children’s wagons with patriotic bunting and decorations for the fanciful parade.
Staff Report
The pandemic robbed this community of its annual Fourth of July parade in 2020, but this year saw a colorful and revved up crowd of revelers with patriotic duds and decorations take to the street here on Saturday to herald Independence Day with flair.
Wagons styled as hot air balloons, miniature Jeeps piloted by tots, mutts in tutus, vintage tractors and brigades of strollers and bicycles, all spangled and sparkling, came out for the 25th Annual July Fourth Fun Parade, sponsored by Fair Funeral Home.
The event, which wove through the Boone Road neighborhood near the funeral home, provided a good 40 minutes of features for spectators, including groups of veterans, a float styled as Maryland’s Fort McHenry, and politicians, campaigning for local office.
