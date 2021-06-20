Powell named new RCS public information officer

EDEN — Rockingham County Schools has hired Kristopher Adam Powell as the district’s new public information officer after the Rockingham County Board of Education approved the measure during its May meeting.

Powell began his career in 2001 and has worked in journalism, website management, and real estate over the past 20 years. Most recently, Powell served as the editor of several newspapers through Womack Publishing. During 2017 and 2018, Powell was editor of the Mebane Enterprise and the News of Orange in Hillsborough.

In 2018 and 2019, he worked in Yanceyville as editor of the Caswell Messenger, then returned to the Mebane Enterprise where he has worked ever since.

Mr. Powell earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies and media production from University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Powell recently won the North Carolina Press Association’s top award for exellence in education reporting for his development of a three-part series to raise awareness of a bond referendum for the county to enhance Bartlett Yancey High School’s School facilities in the Caswell County district.