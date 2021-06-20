Powell named new RCS public information officer

EDEN — Rockingham County Schools has hired Kristopher Adam Powell as the district’s new public information officer after the Rockingham County Board of Education approved the measure during its May meeting.
Powell began his career in 2001 and has worked in journalism, website management, and real estate over the past 20 years. Most recently, Powell served as the editor of several newspapers through Womack Publishing. During 2017 and 2018, Powell was editor of the Mebane Enterprise and the News of Orange in Hillsborough.
In 2018 and 2019, he worked in Yanceyville as editor of the Caswell Messenger, then returned to the Mebane Enterprise where he has worked ever since.
Mr. Powell earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies and media production from University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Powell recently won the North Carolina Press Association’s top award for exellence in education reporting for his development of a three-part series to raise awareness of a bond referendum for the county to enhance Bartlett Yancey High School’s School facilities in the Caswell County district.
“I am excited for Mr. Powell to assume this much needed role as the Public Information Officer (Interim),’’ Rodney Shotwell, superintendent, said in a news release. “There are so many wonderful things going on in our schools, classrooms, and our school district. Mr. Powell’s experience and energy will be welcomed here in Rockingham County Schools.”
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to serve Rockingham County Schools and the community in Rockingham County,’’Powell said. “I am grateful for the faith that Superintendent Dr. Shotwell and the hiring committee have placed in me. I am eager to tell the stories of the students in Rockingham County and to inform and enlighten the community of the great things that are happening in classrooms.”
Mr. Powell will start in his new job on June 21.