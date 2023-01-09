Power nap: Duke under serious scrutiny for service issues during winter storm

RALEIGH — For the second time in a month, Duke Energy officials will come before North Carolina regulators to address what led to thousands of state residents being without power during an arctic siege in late December.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission has already questioned Duke Energy about the attacks on electrical substations that put more than 40,000 Moore County residents in the dark for days. This week, regulators will ask the state’s largest electrical provider about the unprecedented rolling blackouts that affected around half a million customers on Christmas Eve morning during one of the state’s coldest weekends in recent years.

The outages have sparked widespread concern about the reliability of the regional electrical grid. Duke Energy spokesperson Bill Norton said the company had never before deployed rolling outages of that magnitude in the Carolinas. Last week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington announced it was opening an investigation into what led to the blackouts.

Duke Energy has confirmed that multiple power plants functioned abnormally during the early morning of Dec. 24. That incident, when combined with greater energy demands due to the low temperatures, prompted the outages.

“The power output was lower than we expected — we’re still evaluating why,” Norton said.

Norton said Duke Energy, which is headquartered in Charlotte, was banking on receiving power from independent producers and out-of-state energy purchases — plans which collapsed when those providers were similarly stressed by extreme weather.

When energy demand exceeds input, providers implement rolling blackouts to ration available power to the greatest number of customers, explained Leonard White, a professor of electrical engineering at N.C. State.

“Think about it like having a house with five rooms and four flashlights,” he said. “You move them from room-to-room so that no one is in the dark all night.”

White added that solar power doesn’t produce energy before the sun rises. And in the days since the Christmas Eve blackouts, some state leaders have placed blame on solar and other renewable energy sources.

“For some reason, policymakers around the nation and literally around the world think it’s got to be wind, it’s got to be solar, which again, are unreliable intermittent sources,” state Sen. Paul Newton, a former Duke Energy executive, said during an interview with Spectrum News.

The Utilities Commission’s Public Staff, which represents consumers in matters before the commission, has asked Duke to address which specific units were impacted on Christmas Eve. As of last Friday, it had not received an answer.

“We are aware of people referencing Dan River (gas) and Mayo (coal) going down, but have not received confirmation from Duke,” said Chris Ayers, the Public Staff’s executive director, in an email to The News & Observer.

Ayers noted additional Duke nuclear and coal plants were either out or operating at reduced capacity going into the week before Christmas.

Ayers said he hopes the commission uncovers “material facts that will help us understand exactly what happened, why it happened and how we can avoid outages if presented with a similar situation later this winter.”

Over Christmas weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said he was “deeply concerned” about those who lost power without prior notice from the utility.

Utilities Commissioner Floyd McKissick Jr. said he shares the governor’s desire to know more about the notification process.

“I think the governor’s questions have been extremely reasonable, and I expect to hear full, complete, expansive responses from the Duke team relating to the issues raised by the governor concerning accountability,” he said.

But McKissick, a former state senator, was very intentional not to place blame until more is known about the events on Christmas Eve morning.

“There’s a lot of complexity to it,” he said. “They’re not simple answers. And I fully respect all that (Duke Energy) did under very challenging circumstances."