President and CEO of Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County looks for opportunity and positive things amid pandemic

She said she has been fortunate to develop relationships and talk regularly with the leaders of organizations such as Greater Winston-Salem Inc., the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership and Visit Winston-Salem.

“I listen and learn what they are doing and what their goals are, and I say to myself, to my staff, to the board, to the community, ‘How can we help all of these groups and others achieve their goals as we achieve ours?’ Because it’s a collective. No one is in a silo. We’re working together for the greater good. I think that as we want to attract and keep businesses here, bring in visitors and residents, the arts and cultural sector can help with all of that.”

Law has found the local arts community to be resilient during the pandemic.

“Every organization had a different experience during the pandemic,” she said. “Most of them had to cut back. They cut back on staff and operations and programming.”

She said organizations pivoted to a virtual space in an incredible way.

Then when they came back to in-person events, organizations had plans and were ready.