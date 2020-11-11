Prewitt knighted by French Consul General who thanked 'true hero' for courage, friendship

REIDSVILLE — Corks popped over applause in January as WWII veteran Paul L. Prewitt, 99, of Eden, upped his rank from sergeant to knight.

Champagne in hand, Prewitt smiled like it was V-Day as he celebrated receipt of the French government’s highest honor — knighthood and induction to the National Order of the Legion of Honor.

About 125 friends, dignitaries and family members honored Prewitt earlier this year at American Legion Post 007 where French Consul General for the American Southeast Vincent Hommeril bestowed the honor on the U.S. Army veteran for Prewitt’s service helping restore peace to France.

“You illustrated with your courage the friendship and shared values that so profoundly bind our two nations,’’ Hommeril said, outlining Prewitt’s duties as a member of the 749th Tank Battalion, and as a clerk and military driver during five military campaigns in Europe.

Serving under Gen. George S. Patton, Prewitt, a technical sergeant, spent three years and nine months in Central Europe, Rhineland, Rome-Arno, Sicily and the invasion of Southern France at Marseille. The U.S. government awarded Prewitt five Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal, among others.