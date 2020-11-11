Prewitt knighted by French Consul General who thanked 'true hero' for courage, friendship

REIDSVILLE — Corks popped over applause in January as WWII veteran Paul L. Prewitt, 99, of Eden, upped his rank from sergeant to knight.
Champagne in hand, Prewitt smiled like it was V-Day as he celebrated receipt of the French government’s highest honor — knighthood and induction to the National Order of the Legion of Honor.
About 125 friends, dignitaries and family members honored Prewitt earlier this year at American Legion Post 007 where French Consul General for the American Southeast Vincent Hommeril bestowed the honor on the U.S. Army veteran for Prewitt’s service helping restore peace to France.
“You illustrated with your courage the friendship and shared values that so profoundly bind our two nations,’’ Hommeril said, outlining Prewitt’s duties as a member of the 749th Tank Battalion, and as a clerk and military driver during five military campaigns in Europe.
Serving under Gen. George S. Patton, Prewitt, a technical sergeant, spent three years and nine months in Central Europe, Rhineland, Rome-Arno, Sicily and the invasion of Southern France at Marseille. The U.S. government awarded Prewitt five Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal, among others.
“You are a true hero,’’ Hommeril said. “You will be our hero forever. We, the French, will never forget what you helped do to restore our freedom. And today we remember the ultimate sacrifice of so many of your comrades who rest on French soil. They will remain forever in our hearts. Your example gives us inspiration for the future and your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come.’’
Joined by his son, Paul Prewitt Jr. of Fredericksburg, Va., daughter-in-law Camilla, grandson Jeremy Prewitt of Richmond, and Susie Pryor of Eden, the active Prewitt accepted his medal from Hommeril.
“I want to thank the French government,’’ Prewitt said. “I didn’t feel that I was any more entitled to it than many, many others ….’’
Sen. Phil Berger joined many local and state dignitaries present to honor Prewitt. Berger presented the veteran with a state flag as well as a resolution passed in his honor by the North Carolina Senate.
A native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Prewitt began working with the Office of Workers’ Compensation with the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C., in 1940. Drafted in 1941 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Prewitt returned to work with the USDL in 1945. He ultimately became Deputy Commissioner Office of Compensation Programs.
For a second career, Prewitt managed a bowling alley in northern Virginia for 10 years. He moved to Eden in 2009 where he has been active with community and veteran’s groups, the First Baptist Church in Eden, and helped establish a senior center in Wentworth (WeCARE).
Susie C. Spear is a staff writer for RockinghamNow. She can be reached at 743-333-4101 and on Twitter @SusieSpear_RCN.
