Prewitt, WWII veteran knighted by French government, dies at 101.

EDEN — Paul Prewitt, a 101-year-old celebrated WWII veteran who was knighted by the French government in 2020, died Monday afternoon here following a year-long battle with cancer, his family said.

Prewitt, who fought in the European theatre in the U.S. Army under Gen. George S. Patton, was awarded the French government’s highest honor in January 2020 — knighthood and induction to the National Order of the Legion of Honor.

“You illustrated with your courage the friendship and shared values that so profoundly bind our two nations,’’ Vincent Hommeril, French Consul General for the American Southeast said during the 2020 NOLH ceremony in Reidsville.

Hommeril outlined Prewitt’s valor as a member of the 749th Tank Battalion, and as a clerk and military driver during five military campaigns in Europe.

Prewitt, a technical sergeant, spent three years and nine months in Central Europe, Rhineland, Rome-Arno, Sicily and saw the invasion of Southern France at Marseille. The U.S. government awarded Prewitt five Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal, among others.