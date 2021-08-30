Prewitt, WWII veteran knighted by French government, dies at 101.

EDEN — Paul Prewitt, a 101-year-old celebrated WWII veteran who was knighted by the French government in 2020, died Monday afternoon here following a year-long battle with cancer, his family said.
Prewitt, who fought in the European theatre in the U.S. Army under Gen. George S. Patton, was awarded the French government’s highest honor in January 2020 — knighthood and induction to the National Order of the Legion of Honor.
“You illustrated with your courage the friendship and shared values that so profoundly bind our two nations,’’ Vincent Hommeril, French Consul General for the American Southeast said during the 2020 NOLH ceremony in Reidsville.
Hommeril outlined Prewitt’s valor as a member of the 749th Tank Battalion, and as a clerk and military driver during five military campaigns in Europe.
Prewitt, a technical sergeant, spent three years and nine months in Central Europe, Rhineland, Rome-Arno, Sicily and saw the invasion of Southern France at Marseille. The U.S. government awarded Prewitt five Bronze Stars and the Good Conduct Medal, among others.
“You are a true hero,’’ Hommeril said. “You will be our hero forever. We, the French, will never forget what you helped do to restore our freedom. And today we remember the ultimate sacrifice of so many of your comrades who rest on French soil. They will remain forever in our hearts. Your example gives us inspiration for the future and your legacy provides a moral compass for generations to come.’’
“I want to thank the French government,’’ Prewitt said during the ceremony, during which he was toasted with champagne. “I didn’t feel that I was any more entitled to it than many, many others ….’’
A native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Prewitt began working with the Office of Workers’ Compensation with the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington, D.C., in 1940. Drafted in 1941 after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Prewitt returned to work with the USDL in 1945. He ultimately became Deputy Commissioner Office of Compensation Programs.
For a second career, Prewitt managed a bowling alley in northern Virginia for 10 years. He moved to Eden in 2009 where he was active with community and veteran’s groups, the First Baptist Church in Eden, and helped establish a senior center in Wentworth (WeCARE).
In order to protect Prewitt from the threat of COVID-19 on his 101st birthday, his longtime companion Susie Prior of Eden, along with friends and family, honored Prewitt with a parade on March 23. Cars full of well-wishers streamed past his Eden home throughout the day, honking horns, dropping off gifts and holding signs to herald his special day.
Funeral details were not immediately available.
Susie C. Spear is a staff writer for RockinghamNow. She can be reached at 743-333-4101 and on Twitter @SusieSpear_RCN.