Pride Parade draws hundreds downtown.

Hundreds of people lined Fourth Street for the annual Pride Parade on Saturday morning, cheering and clapping as floats and marchers walked past, sporting beads and rainbows shirts and flags.

“We wanted to support the kids and the families that were coming out here and just kind of spread messages of love instead of yelling ‘Satan is real’ and ‘We’re calling Child Protective Services’ like they are,” Brox said.

The organizers of the event spoke to the crowd and asked people not to engage with the Republican protesters.

Earlier this week Ken Raymond, chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said their protest will mainly consist of parents. The Forsyth County Republican Men’s Club on a Facebook post said they expect the Conservative Women of Forsyth County to be present as well.

The protesters gathered in a group of five outside the parking lot where the counter-protest was occurring. They refused to give their names, instead, providing names like “White Shark” as aliases, to a Winston-Salem Journal reporter.

“Three to 7-year-olds shouldn’t be at a drag story time,” said one of the protestors. “Child Protective Services should be called.”

One protestor called it “child abuse.”

“Why are they involving the children? ... All they say is they want to read them a book,” said another protestor. “That’s a … lie.”

Troy Chavez, vice chair of the Republican Men’s Club, expressed disagreement with his club’s intention to participate in the protest.

He explained that he doesn’t believe a drag queen reading to children is child abuse or “malpractice as a parent.” Instead, he called the story time a respectful environment for children to be exposed to drag queens in a “non-strip club environment.”

“I respect their opinion because they are parents,” he said about the protestors. “Their hearts are in the right place.”

He said it’s hard to have an open dialogue in this way.

“The concerns in conservatism is the recklessness of change,” he explained. “While, progressives want — at the least — to enact meaningful change. The counterbalances of these two, absent proper dialogue and approach, will inevitably reach a fiery collision.”

The parade went off without a hitch, despite groups saying they planned to protest a separate event, a drag queen story time at Bookmarks, which was on the parade route.

About 200 people, an estimation from Erick Brox, who organized a counter-protest through Queer Winston-Salem, gathered in the parking lot of Bookmarks to show support for drag queen story time after members of the Forsyth County GOP said earlier this week they planned to protest the event.

Many of the event supporters held signs with messages like, “A child who reads is an adult who thinks” and “Love is love.”

“We wanted to make sure that we had a group big enough that could drown out their voices,” he said. Given that the protest itself had a turnout of five people and the counterprotest had a turnout of around 200, Brox said he believed they were successful.

Raymond said he didn’t know anyone who attended Saturday’s protest against the drag queen story time. Raymond didn’t attend the protest because he was at the Forsyth County GOP exhibit Saturday on Fifth Street at the city’s Juneteenth festival.

“I strongly disagree with the drag queen story time,” Raymond said. “Children should not be exposed to that at their age. It’s totally inappropriate to expose children to any kind of sexual confusion of any kind.”

When asked how he felt about the messaging of the protest, Michael Findley, a counterprotester supporting the drag queen story time, said: “Don’t tell me how to raise my kids. Don’t take my rights away from me.”

When children and families arrived for the story time, supporters made an aisle for them to walk through toward the event, cheering and clapping for them.

“I wanted to show support for the kids that just want to have a good time having books read for them,” said Tobi Sparks, who was holding a sign that said, “Let kids be literate.”

Paradegoer Terri Bryan said, “It’s been a beautiful turnout … warms my soul to see the outpouring.”

Bryan has been attending the festival for around five years, although the event wasn’t held the last two years due to COVID-19.

The President of the Winston-Salem chapter of PFLAG — originally standing for Parents and Families of Lesbians and Gays, although the organization has grown more inclusive since then — Thomas Livengood said, “This event to me is an affirmation of my son (who) came out in 2016 as transgender.”

He expressed happiness and joy at the large turnout for Pride and, like many others, praised the sunny weather.

“(I feel) very happy we were all able to come together in such beautiful weather,” said Paisley Parque, a drag queen performing at the event, “and we have such a diverse group of beautiful, loving people here today.”