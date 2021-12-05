Prior urges others to donate to The Salvation Army through estate planning

REIDSVILLE - A lot of thoughts, conversations and, particularly prayers, went into Susie Prior’s decision to make a donation to the The Salvation Army that will benefit Rockingham Countians long after she’s gone.

“God has blessed me,” Prior of Eden recently told the board of the charitable organization. “I am not wealthy by any stretch. But God has blessed me. If I can assure the funds will be used for the people of Rockingham County, then I want to do that.”

The Missouri native and long-time companion of the late Paul Prewitt of Eden, a beloved World War II veteran, who was knighted by the French government, admitted that in the past she had one thing – a lot of debt.

“I was deeply in debt mostly due to my poor decisions,” Prior said.

“God has asked us to be good stewards of whatever He gives us. And He wants us to use our resources wisely and responsibly,” Prior told the board. “I have not always done that.”

She spent 42 years working in Washington, D.C. - mostly as an interpreter for the deaf. After she retired, Prior and Prewitt moved to Eden in 2009. Over the years, the couple stayed involved in many community activities, including work with The Salvation Army.