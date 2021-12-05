Prior urges others to donate to The Salvation Army through estate planning

REIDSVILLE - A lot of thoughts, conversations and, particularly prayers, went into Susie Prior’s decision to make a donation to the The Salvation Army that will benefit Rockingham Countians long after she’s gone.
“God has blessed me,” Prior of Eden recently told the board of the charitable organization. “I am not wealthy by any stretch. But God has blessed me. If I can assure the funds will be used for the people of Rockingham County, then I want to do that.”
The Missouri native and long-time companion of the late Paul Prewitt of Eden, a beloved World War II veteran, who was knighted by the French government, admitted that in the past she had one thing – a lot of debt.
“I was deeply in debt mostly due to my poor decisions,” Prior said.
“God has asked us to be good stewards of whatever He gives us. And He wants us to use our resources wisely and responsibly,” Prior told the board. “I have not always done that.”
She spent 42 years working in Washington, D.C. - mostly as an interpreter for the deaf. After she retired, Prior and Prewitt moved to Eden in 2009. Over the years, the couple stayed involved in many community activities, including work with The Salvation Army.
In January 2020, Prewitt was knighted in a special local ceremony. And several months later, he was received the prestigious N.C. Long Leaf Pine Award, a tribute for serve from the governor. Over the years, Prewitt received numerous other accolades and recognition before his death on Aug. 30 at the age of 101.
After Prewitt's death, Prior, an only child with no children of her own, began thinking about sharing what she had with others.
“Every day I get a stack of envelopes requesting money,” Prior said. “Some of these organizations I have never even heard of; some do wonderful work, but I can’t give to all of them.”
After turning to prayer to find the answer, Prior developed some criteria to help arrive at her decision.
“The first was it must be a Christian organization that shares the Gospel of Jesus to others,” she said. “I wanted it to follow Biblical mandates, including feeding the hungry and clothing the poor. “I think we are instructed to mentor others in ways to improve their lives – helping them get back on their feet,” Prior said.
“I wanted to be assured that what little I have will meet those criteria and continue to meet them long after I’m gone.”
Prior realized The Salvation Army met all of her criteria. Established in 1865 in London, The Salvation Army has 156 years’ proven track record of serving and sharing with people worldwide, she said.
Prior was already supporting The Salvation Army during their Christmas fund-raising efforts.
Over the years, she and Prewitt could be found volunteering with the organization, sorting and preparing donated items in the clothing room at The Salvation Army Store in Eden. And through Prewitt’s First Baptist Church Sunday School class, they also helped serve lunches at The Salvation Army's Soup Kitchen in Eden.
In 2013, Prior was appointed by her pastor to oversee a church committee working with an outreach program for the organization.
And, just recently, Prior was on hand at the Eden kitchen the day before Thanksgiving as volunteers distributed more than 200 meals to needy families.
“We have supported The Salvation Army’s projects a lot of times,” Prior said.
Once she made her decision, Prior reached out to The Salvation Army’s Major Syung Lee about her plan to give and she stressed she wanted her estate gift to stay local and help people in Rockingham County.
Lee connected her with Terrill Sandiford, The Salvation Army’s regional planning giving director, who spent time reviewing details with Prior. After his guidance, Prior and her attorney completed the final paperwork,
Prior told the board that she is very pleased with her decision and urged others to consider following suit.
Anyone considering a planned gift may contact Sandiford to help plan how their gift will support the community, Prior said.
“Susie has been wonderful to The Salvation Army,” Sandiford said. “It has been a blessing to have the opportunity to get to know her. She is a generous donor concerned about those in need in the community and just very willing to get involved in every way she possibly can. We thank her for that.”
"I am doing this for God. I prayed about where my assets should go. The Salvation Army is where I was led.”