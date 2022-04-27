Prisoner dies from medical emergency while being booked into Rockingham County jail

WENTWORTH — An unnamed prisoner died from a medical emergency on Friday morning while being booked into the Rockingham County Detention Facility, officials for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A sheriff’s spokesman said the prisoner was going through the “pre-booking’’ process at the jail with a North Carolina probation/parole officer at about 11:30 a.m. when the prisoner became ill. No details about the prisoner’s symptoms or prior health history were available.

The probation/parole agent, as well as other staff from the detention center, rendered first aid, but the prisoner died, the spokesman said in the release. The sheriff’s office has referred all questions about the incident to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case as a matter of standard protocol.

An SBI spokesman was not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said it will withhold the name of the prisoner until the next of kin can be notified.

The death comes just days after Adrianna Blackwell of Rockingham County filed a federal complaint in Mecklenburg County alleging state correctional officials, as well as members of the sheriff’s offices in Mecklenburg and Rockingham counties, failed to ensure the safety of her 17-year-old son. He was found hanging by a bedsheet in his Mecklenburg juvenile cell on Nov. 21, 2020.

Ten days earlier, the youth, referred to at the time of his death by the N.C. Department of Public Safety as Desmond W., had been charged with first-degree murder in Rockingham County, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit refers to the late teen by the initials D.W.

Within the complaint are multiple allegations that the two sheriff’s offices and officials within the N.C. Department of Public Safety violated the inmate’s constitutional rights.

Further, the complaint charges that the state, along with the Rockingham and Mecklenburg sheriff’s offices, failed to adequately share the accumulating signs that Desmond W. was a suicide risk. If officials had done so, the youth would have been kept under a more restrictive “suicide watch” in the Mecklenburg jail, the lawsuit claims.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office declined comment Monday, citing a pending legal matter.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys Micheal Littlejohn of Charlotte and Abraham Rubert-Schewel of Durham.

Desmond W. left a suicide note, which he had written with a pencil he should not have been allowed to have, according to the lawsuit.

It read: “tell my family I’m sorry.”

It was followed by an acronym: “IICSARNKM,” short for “If I commit suicide at least a real n—— had killed me,” a rap lyric the youth had been heard repeating two weeks before when he was first jailed in Rockingham County, the lawsuit claims.

In February 2021, three people under age 30 died after attempting to hang themselves at the Rockingham County jail. The deaths were the first suicides county officials could recall since the mid-1950s, officials said.

The Charlotte Observer contributed to this report.