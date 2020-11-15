Producers mark 10-year anniversary of "Hellphone," a horror comedy filmed in Madison

At 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, the 10th anniversary of the production will be celebrated with an online HD streaming for a cast and crew reunion.
“Of course, we planned on having in-person screenings (in Madison) but COVID has made that impossible,” said co-producer and director of photography Stephen van Vuuren from Greensboro.
“We are very disappointed we can’t do our 10th anniversary screening there but may do another one next Halloween,” he said. “But it does allow us to Zoom the key cast who live in other cities (Los Angeles & Atlanta).”
Van Vuuren also did much of the post production work and now is the distributor through his new company Saturnscape Pictures.
“Hellphone” is an independent horror comedy about a demonic spirit that possesses a cell phone and wreaks havoc on a small southern town.
The town’s only hope is in the hands of young deputy chief Alex, her bumbling boyfriend Bill and Alex’s former fiancé Graham a computer techi intent on rekindling his love.
April Billingsley, best known for her work in “The Walking Dead,” “Dark Red,” and “Las Vegas,” plays Alex. The role of Bill is portrayed by McLeansville resident Phillip Ward, known for his parts in “Lost Colony” and “Sap Sucker.”
Nathan Moore, who appeared in “Jem and the Holograms” and “Misconduct,” is Graham while Scott N. Stevens, cast as Paul Baker, appeared in “Almost Famous,” “Turner and Hooch” and “The House of Sand and Fog.”
Writer/director Jason Marc Pierce, also from Greensboro, said he came up with the idea for the film, then wrote the screenplay over a period of a couple of years.
After Pierce and van Vuuren joined forces on the production, they conferred with Rebecca Clark at the Piedmont Film Commission. They told her they had scenes with police cars and stunts that needed to be done in a physical town and required access to a police station and police cars.
The script called for a small southern town and, of course, Greensboro and High Point were too big, van Vuuren said.
When Clark said Madison was the perfect place to shoot, the two producers made several scouting trips to the community.
“The town was really nice and really interested in the project and a lot of local people wanted to be in the film,” van Vuuren said. “They gave us keys to the police department so we could film at night.” The police department also provided uniforms.
Although original plans called for other locations to be used, because the town of Madison “just went above and beyond,” the whole film was shot there at the end of August and early September in 2009.
“We had so much joy interacting with the people in Madison and had planned to do some things in other places but decided to do it all there,” Pierce said.
“Hellphone” combines the talents of newcomers and seasoned professionals alike and cost a combined total of $19,000.
In its first release week alone, “Hellphone” earned the 33rd highest box office position nationally.
“That was pretty crazy – across the entire country,” Pierce said.
Locations included a restaurant/coffee shop, three restaurants, two bars and a couple of houses.
Nearly 100 people were involved at the time. The film includes 32 speaking roles, 101 extras and more than 70 crew members.
Post production, mostly by van Vuuren, took over a year with the final film containing over 60 effects shots, more than 30 computer-generated imagery shots, a 5.1 surround mix and hundreds of sound effects.
In addition to a catering service from Greensboro, the production team also used several local restaurants to help feed the crew.
Van Vuuren and Pierce praised the 101 extras, most of them local residents.
“Boy, they were great,” Pierce said. “We had them out there overnight a couple of times. They just hung out and really enjoyed it."
They shot for 13 days with one day off in the middle to switch from daytime shoots to nighttime shoots, he said, adding there were a lot of 10-hour days.
Madison resident Johnathan Carter volunteered as an extra but ended up being a set director and a general all-around assistant that helped a lot, according to van Vuuren.
“I am incredibly grateful for all the support we got from Madison, Mayodan and the entire county,” Pierce said. “I can’t say enough about Madison and the people up there. They were just amazing.
“It’s good revisiting it after 10 years. I am looking forward to hopefully some new people seeing it and seeing what happens now.”
