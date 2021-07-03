Professional Bull Riders to return to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — As the race to the Professional Bull Riders' 2021 World Championship heats up in the second-half, the Top 30 bull riders in the world will seek crucial points as they buck into Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 9 and 10.

It will mark the sport’s first visit to Greensboro since 2019.

Tickets for the 2021 Union Home Mortgage Invitational Presented by Bass Pro Shops are available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, starting at $15.

They can be purchased online at PBR.com/Tickets, by calling 800-732-1727, TicketMaster.com, or at the coliseum box office.

Greensboro has been a key stop for many riders chasing world championships during the previous 12 elite series visits to the city, with winners including two-time World Champions J.B Mauney (Statesville) (2012), Justin McBride (Elk City, Okla.) (2004, 2007) and Chris Shivers (Jonesville, LA.) (2003) and three-time World Champion Adriano Moraes (Cachoeira, Brazil) (2001).

Mauney, McBride, Moraes and Shivers rode their way to victory in Greensboro on their way to a PBR World Championship in the same season.