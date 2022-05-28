Programs honor Juneteenth at the North Carolina Museum of History

RALEIGH — Several programs strive to celebrate hope and freedom, bring friends and family to the North Carolina Museum of History, reflect on the past and look to the future through a variety of Juneteenth programs.

Top Five Things to Do at Juneteenth festivities

• North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for Military Appreciation Day: North Carolinians at Home and Abroad. It will be a day to honor our state’s military history, as well as to unveil a new display: North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts.

• Drop by the museum for an afternoon of activities inspired by Juneteenth. Meet members of the Battery B Second Regiment, US Colored Light Artillery Civil War reenactors; visit museum exhibits; and watch Neal Thomas make split-oak baskets.

• Join Museum of History staff members Chrystal Regan and Earl Ijames for a special Juneteenth edition of the Community Class Series, as well as the launch of the Capital City’s 2022 Juneteenth Celebration.

• Experience Pauli Murray: Imp, Crusader, Dude, Priest, the museums newest exhibition. The exhibit chronicles the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray as a significant 20th-century human rights activist, educator, lawyer, poet, and Episcopal priest.

• Discover the objects that tell the story of the people, goods, and ideas of eastern North Carolina in our exhibit, River Bridge: Sunken Secrets.

Below is a listing of some of the programs featured by the museum this month:

History and Highballs: “To Thine Own Self Be True”: The Power of Art

Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Adults only, please.

Speaker: Dr. Larry Wheeler

Join us as we welcome Larry Wheeler, former director and CEO of the NC Museum of Art, as he shares his experiences growing up gay in North Carolina. Hear how his experiences and incredible career in the state’s vibrant arts sectors have showcased how North Carolina serves as a welcoming place for people from all walks of life.

Dr. Larry Wheeler was the director and CEO of the NC Museum of Art from 1994 to 2018, nearly 25 years. Previously, he served as the assistant director of the Cleveland Museum of Art in Ohio for nine years. From 1977 to 1985, Wheeler was the deputy secretary of the NC Department of Cultural Resources.

Military Appreciation Day: North Carolinians at Home and Abroad

Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Join the North Carolina Museum of History and the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for a day to honor our state’s military history. The event begins with the induction of the inaugural class of the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts, followed by the unveiling of the display that recognizes the first individuals to receive this honor. Activities will take place inside and outside of the museum.

• Talk with military reenactors and enjoy their displays

• Listen to presentations and watch videos

• Savor barbecue from a local food truck

• Enjoy a concert of patriotic music performed by members of the North Carolina Brass Band

• Learn about the state’s many military museums and historic sites

• Take a curator tour of the exhibit Answering the Call: Experiences of North Carolina’s Military Veterans, 1898–1945.

• You also can join the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources for DNCR Day on the Bicentennial Plaza outside the museum. This program is made possible with support from Corning Foundation and Smithfield’s Chicken ’N Bar-B-Q.

History at High Noon: “One Nation Under a Groove”: The Life and Music of George Clinton

Wednesday, June 8, 12 p.m. via Zoom

Speaker: Douglas A. Jackson, Assistant Professor, Music and Visual Arts, Elizabeth City State University

Join us for a special History at High Noon as Professor Douglas A. Jackson of Elizabeth City State University gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the life and music of George Clinton. Clinton is known, along with James Brown and Sly Stone, as an innovator in rhythm and blues, soul, and funk music. Clinton’s musical roots came from gospel music and doo-wop groups.

In the early 1970s, he veered into party music that carried the term “funk” from dance halls to college campuses. This driving dance music was enhanced by flashy costumes and stage props—specifically, Clinton would emerge from a refashioned spaceship called the Mothership. His party hits “Flash Light,” “Knee Deep,” “Atomic Dog,” and “One Nation Under a Groove” stand alone in music history and are some of the most sampled tracks in hip-hop and rap genres.

The Community Class Series: North Carolina Revolutionaries and Freedom Seekers

Tuesday, June 14, 7 p.m. via ZoomGov

Presenters: Chrystal Regan, Education Section Chief, NC Museum of History; and Earl Ijames, Curator of African American History and Agriculture, NC Museum of History

Join Museum of History staff Regan and Ijames for this special Juneteenth edition of the Community Class Series, as well as the launch of the Capital City’s 2022 Juneteenth Celebration.

American slavery and American freedom are a shared history, and the actions of ordinary men and women, demanding freedom, have transformed our nation. Learn about the struggles and triumphs of three freedom seekers from North Carolina’s antebellum and Reconstruction periods: David Walker, Harriet Jacobs, and Abraham Galloway. Through literary efforts, military service, and political representation, these abolitionists and activists created new visions of freedom that have benefited all Americans.

For a complete listing of June events, exhibits and speakers featured throughout the month of June visit ncmuseumofhistory.org. Programs are free unless otherwise noted. Advance registration, at ncmuseumofhistory.org/events, is generally required to receive a confirmation email with information about joining online presentations.