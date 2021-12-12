Proposed High Point arts center site hits snag

HIGH POINT — City leaders in High Point say most of the land that backers of a proposed cultural arts center want to be donated for the project is unavailable at this time.
City Manager Tasha Logan Ford told the City Council that only about 1 acre of city-owned land on Washington Street between the North University Parkway bridge and North Hoskins Street could be conveyed.
"Clearly, they would need pretty much the whole block to make the area work," she said. "The acre that the city has available is not sufficient to meet their needs."
Local filmmaker, businesswoman and community historian Phyllis Bridges is leading an effort to develop a $32 million facility with exhibition galleries for art, a theater for performances and space for meetings and other events.
She asked the city to donate about 8 acres, and legal research determined that portions of the lots on the site are owned by the city, while others are owned by the High Point Housing Authority.
The largest city-owned lot on the site is used for storing debris and other materials, and is not eligible for the city to dispose of, Logan Ford said.
Housing Authority CEO Angela McGill said the agency currently does not have any properties at the site that it can give away.
That leaves available a total of about 1 acre under the city's ownership toward the rear of the property behind the housing authority's lots, which front on Washington Street.
Bridges declined to comment on the city's findings regarding the land, other than to say that she is moving forward with the cultural arts center idea.
She's working with general contractor Samet Corp. to plan the project.
They're still interested in the Washington Street site and would like to continue discussions with the city and the housing authority, Logan Ford said.
There are other sites under consideration as well.
"Ideally, they're looking for something around 3 or 4 acres, but that could change," she said.