Proposed High Point arts center site hits snag

HIGH POINT — City leaders in High Point say most of the land that backers of a proposed cultural arts center want to be donated for the project is unavailable at this time.

City Manager Tasha Logan Ford told the City Council that only about 1 acre of city-owned land on Washington Street between the North University Parkway bridge and North Hoskins Street could be conveyed.

"Clearly, they would need pretty much the whole block to make the area work," she said. "The acre that the city has available is not sufficient to meet their needs."

Local filmmaker, businesswoman and community historian Phyllis Bridges is leading an effort to develop a $32 million facility with exhibition galleries for art, a theater for performances and space for meetings and other events.

She asked the city to donate about 8 acres, and legal research determined that portions of the lots on the site are owned by the city, while others are owned by the High Point Housing Authority.

The largest city-owned lot on the site is used for storing debris and other materials, and is not eligible for the city to dispose of, Logan Ford said.