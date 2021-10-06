Proposed retail center off Skeet Club Road in High Point draws opposition

HIGH POINT — Some north High Point neighbors are raising concerns about a proposed commercial development that they argue would clash with their residential community.

Halvorsen Holdings of Boca Raton, Florida has applied to rezone 12 acres at the southeast corner of Skeet Club Road and Johnson Street from residential single-family to a conditional zoning retail center use.

A tentative site plan made public by the developer shows that the center would be anchored by a 48,000-square-foot grocery store surrounded by three or four outparcels for restaurants and retail space.

Nearby residents like Julianne Shamburg argue that this type of commercial development would be out of character with the largely residential surrounding area. She and others point out that the city’s long-range plan classifies the area as low-density residential.

“I think the feeling of a lot of people is, we just want it to stay residential. We have so many commercial areas nearby,” said Shamburg, who started an online petition opposing the rezoning.

Georgette Brousseau began an opposition campaign by gathering signatures within her homeowners association before venturing beyond her neighborhood to try to raise awareness.