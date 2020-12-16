Prosecco-absorbed rice with prosciutto makes the perfect hot dish for a cold night

If you’ve followed my cooking over the years, you know that I love risotto. I’ve published more than a few recipes for this comforting rice dish and to date, this one is probably my favorite.

Risotto is easy to make – it does require some focused attention for about 20 minutes, but you’ll be rewarded with outstanding flavor, and I have a few tips to share that will ensure tender, toothsome success.

First, wine is a star ingredient in risotto. I’ve seen recipes that omit the wine, and you certainly can if you wish, but the flavor that wine – in this case Prosecco – lends to the dish is key. Always use a wine that you enjoy by the glass because the flavor of the wine will only deepen and concentrate during cooking. I love using dry (meaning not sweet) Prosecco or other sparkling wines because the yeasty quality is lovely with the rice. If you want to use a still white like Chardonnay or Chablis, that will work as well, but don’t use a wine that is tart because that sourness will only intensify.