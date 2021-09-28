'Proud of her ability' to treat patients: Eden DNP Boone dies while on vacation in U.S. Virgin Islands

EDEN — Angela Boone, a nurse practitioner known for her trusted guidance and friendly style with patients, drowned this week while on vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands, friends said. She was 52.
Details about the circumstances of Boone’s death and the exact location were not immediately available.
Boone, a 1987 graduate of Morehead High School, had practiced at Eden Internal Medicine Associates for the past seven years. She earned her doctorate degree in nursing at East Carolina University in Greenville and specialized in gerontology.
Boone also held a master’s degree in nursing from University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
News of her death prompted former Morehead classmates to take to social media with posts that gave a portrait of a dedicated friend. Many people wrote of her commitment to serving her rural home county with quality health care and uncommon kindness as a medical practitioner.
And patients posted tributes to Boone online, as well.
Boone “was such a caring and loving doctor. I’m so sad to hear of her passing. She was also a good friend. No matter how busy and hectic things were at that office, she would always stop and smile and ask someone how they were. ... even if they didn’t have an appointment that day, and you could tell she really cared. ... it was not just small talk,’’ said longtime patient Robin Brooks Sawyers.
“She had really helped me with my depression/anxiety with the passing of my grandmother … she would sit and talk with me about my loss and how I was doing even though she had just lost her mother not that long ago,’’ Sawyers said.
Sawyers said the loss is “so devastating to the community. She was definitely one of a kind. ... a living angel. I actually looked forward to my doctor visits with her.’’
Prior to joining Internal Medicine of Eden, Boone worked for five years as a nursing supervisor and critical care nurse at Morehead Nursing Center in Eden.
She had also worked as a staff nurse at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and as a traveling nurse along the East Coast.
Fellow Morehead Class of 1987 member Brian G. Ziglar wrote: “I am deeply sorry and hurt by the passing of my sweet friend Angela. She was truly a one of a kind. She was pure in heart and would do anything that she could for you. She was a credit to her profession, and we as the Class of ‘87 and the world were better for knowing her and a little bit less for her loss. Rest easy my friend you will not be forgotten.”
Kelli Carter Knapp began her friendship with Boone in eighth grade, she said.
“Angie was a very smart, hardworking and dedicated health professional who put her patients first,’’ Knapp said. “She was so proud of her ability to treat people and took her time with all her patients. She was loved by her patients. Angie was a very loving soul who was devoted to her family. She loved taking care of her friends and put others’ needs before her own. Her loss will definitely be felt within the community.’’
Born in Danville, Va., Boone was the daughter of Bob Boone and the late Melvine Gilley Boone, both of Eden.
She is survived by her father, son, Chris Potts of Eden; grandchildren, Dallas Potts and Mackenzie Potts; and niece, Ashley Hood.
Boone & Cooke Funeral Home in Eden is hangling arrangements and service arrangements will be announced at a later date, staff said.
