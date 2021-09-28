'Proud of her ability' to treat patients: Eden DNP Boone dies while on vacation in U.S. Virgin Islands

“She had really helped me with my depression/anxiety with the passing of my grandmother … she would sit and talk with me about my loss and how I was doing even though she had just lost her mother not that long ago,’’ Sawyers said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sawyers said the loss is “so devastating to the community. She was definitely one of a kind. ... a living angel. I actually looked forward to my doctor visits with her.’’

Prior to joining Internal Medicine of Eden, Boone worked for five years as a nursing supervisor and critical care nurse at Morehead Nursing Center in Eden.

She had also worked as a staff nurse at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and as a traveling nurse along the East Coast.

Fellow Morehead Class of 1987 member Brian G. Ziglar wrote: “I am deeply sorry and hurt by the passing of my sweet friend Angela. She was truly a one of a kind. She was pure in heart and would do anything that she could for you. She was a credit to her profession, and we as the Class of ‘87 and the world were better for knowing her and a little bit less for her loss. Rest easy my friend you will not be forgotten.”

Kelli Carter Knapp began her friendship with Boone in eighth grade, she said.