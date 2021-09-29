'Proud of her ability' to treat patients: Eden DNP Boone dies while on vacation

“She had really helped me with my depression/anxiety with the passing of my grandmother … she would sit and talk with me about my loss and how I was doing even though she had just lost her mother not that long ago,’’ Sawyers said.

Sawyers said the loss is “so devastating to the community. She was definitely one of a kind. ... a living angel. I actually looked forward to my doctor visits with her.’’

Prior to joining Internal Medicine of Eden, Boone worked for five years as a nursing supervisor and critical care nurse at Morehead Nursing Center in Eden.

She had also worked as a staff nurse at Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville and as a traveling nurse along the East Coast.

Fellow Morehead Class of 1987 member Brian G. Ziglar wrote: “I am deeply sorry and hurt by the passing of my sweet friend Angela. She was truly a one of a kind. She was pure in heart and would do anything that she could for you. She was a credit to her profession, and we as the Class of ‘87 and the world were better for knowing her and a little bit less for her loss. Rest easy my friend you will not be forgotten.”

Kelli Carter Knapp began her friendship with Boone in eighth grade, she said.

“Angie was a very smart, hardworking and dedicated health professional who put her patients first,’’ Knapp said. “She was so proud of her ability to treat people and took her time with all her patients. She was loved by her patients. Angie was a very loving soul who was devoted to her family. She loved taking care of her friends and put others’ needs before her own. Her loss will definitely be felt within the community.’’ Funeral arrangements were not available at press time.