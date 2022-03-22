Public Comment Period Open for Dan River Bridge Project

MADISON – Public input is wanted for an upcoming project to replace the bridge that carries Lindsey Bridge Road over the Dan River in Rockingham County.

While safe, the existing structure was built in 1957 and has reached the end of its useful life, state highway officials said in a news release.

Plans call for replacing the bridge on a new location to the east of the existing structure over a period of two years. During that time, Lindsey Bridge Road may be closed entirely for up to one month, the release said.

A project team with the North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking people to submit comments on the proposed plans by April 6.

For more information on the project, visit publicinput.com/LindseyBridgeRd-Madison. To submit comments, email LindseyBridgeRd-Madison@PublicInput.com or call 855-925-2801 and enter code 9020.

People who do not speak English, or who have a limited ability to read, speak, or understand English, may receive interpretive services upon request by calling 1-800-481-6494.