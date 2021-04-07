Public Health Director: Take the shots that are available

Age breakdowns for county residents who have received a vaccine were not immediately available.

In general, North Carolina is behind the nation in vaccinating, ranking 42nd in the country for its rate of getting available vaccine supply into the arms of residents. In fact, only about 21% of available N.C. vaccine stock had been administered late last week, statistics show and the News & Observer in Raleigh reported.

And as the nation’s vaccination campaign tries to outpace developing variants of COVID-19, some of which are more contagious, national trends show an uptick in cases as many parts of the country have begun relaxing social distancing restrictions.

In Rockingham County, where the all-time pandemic high infection rate was 16.2, the rate has fallen in the past month to 4% and below. On Tuesday, the rate was 3.5%, well below the CDC goal of 5% or less.

And since March 26, when cases numbered 7,038, Rockingham has seen 99 new infections. On Tuesday, 7,137 people were recorded, meaning that during the span of 11 days, an average of 9 people became infected daily.

Wright wants citizens to come in and get the shots that are availabe, no matter the maker: Pfizer and Moderna with their two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson, the one-shot option.