Public Health Director: Take the shots that are available

WENTWORTH — As health officials statewide encourage reluctant citizens to roll up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines, Rockingham County has also seen a bit of up and down in demand for inoculations, health officials said.
Several weeks back, hundreds of the Rockingham County Health Department’s weekend vaccine appointments went unfilled, prompting the office to become one of the first counties in the state to open vaccines to everyone 16 and older, also termed Group 5.
On Wednesday, the state will follow suit, opening availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to Group 5 in all 100 counties in the Tar Heel state, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
While some counties have seen stalls in demand for shots, last week’s county clinic saw sign-ups for all of its 1,170 appointments, said Trey Wright, public health director for the rural county of roughly 91,000 residents.
So far, 36,327 people have been vaccinated, Wright’s department reported Tuesday.
And while some states across the nation and N.C. counties have seen a lack of interest by younger adults to be vaccinated, members of the demographic have turned up at recent Rockingham mass clinic events, Wright said.
“I have noticed a younger crowd in many of our vaccine sites, (and it’s very hard to determine age by just glancing), but I see many they look as if they are in college or mid-20s,” Wright said via email.
Age breakdowns for county residents who have received a vaccine were not immediately available.
In general, North Carolina is behind the nation in vaccinating, ranking 42nd in the country for its rate of getting available vaccine supply into the arms of residents. In fact, only about 21% of available N.C. vaccine stock had been administered late last week, statistics show and the News & Observer in Raleigh reported.
And as the nation’s vaccination campaign tries to outpace developing variants of COVID-19, some of which are more contagious, national trends show an uptick in cases as many parts of the country have begun relaxing social distancing restrictions.
In Rockingham County, where the all-time pandemic high infection rate was 16.2, the rate has fallen in the past month to 4% and below. On Tuesday, the rate was 3.5%, well below the CDC goal of 5% or less.
And since March 26, when cases numbered 7,038, Rockingham has seen 99 new infections. On Tuesday, 7,137 people were recorded, meaning that during the span of 11 days, an average of 9 people became infected daily.
Wright wants citizens to come in and get the shots that are availabe, no matter the maker: Pfizer and Moderna with their two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson, the one-shot option.
Wright theorizes that there may be some slowing of demand as residents wait to see if they can get the convenient J&J shot.
“When we receive J&J to provide to the community, I think we will see many in our community that want that ‘one and done’ vaccine,” Wright said. “Regardless of which vaccine you receive, all are 100% effective in preventing death AND serious illness. The more cases go up in the county, I worry that this increases the probability for variants to occur,” Wright said.
Vaccinated? Still wear your mask
It’s also important for vaccinated individuals to understand they must still wear masks around unvaccinated folks, experts agree.
Researchers don’t yet know if it’s possible for vaccinated individuals to carry the virus while remaining uninfected themselves. For example, scientists aren’t sure if the live coronavirus can travel in the nasal membranes of a well and vaccinated person. If so, someone who is vaccinated could well spread the highly contagious disease.
How to register for vaccines
To sign up for a vaccine, citizens should check with the Rockingham County Department of Heath and Human Services website at: https://www.rockinghamcountypublichealth.org/emergency.aspx or check with Cone Health at conehealth.com/vaccine. Call Cone Health at 336-890-1188 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Vaccines are also available through UNC Physicians Network clinics through UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden at www.YourShot.org.
