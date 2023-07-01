WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. has been changed to 12 p.m. due to the swearing in ceremony for the Rockingham County Board of Elections. The meeting will take place at the Rockingham County Board of Elections at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.
PUBLIC NOTICE Bd. of Elections changes meeting time for July 18
