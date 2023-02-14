WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections Meeting regularly scheduled for Feb. 21 at 10:00 a.m. will change its meeting location.

The meeting will take place at the Rockingham County Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth.

The Rockingham County Board of Elections will also hold a Budget Meeting on Feb. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the same meeting place.

Agendas for both meetings will be dispersed to the media and online later this week, according to BOE officials.

