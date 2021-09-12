 Skip to main content
PUBLIC NOTICE: Board of Elections will offer training for elections officials
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Board of Elections will conduct training for Precinct Chief Judges on Sept. 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth. Board of Elections board members will be present during the training but the board will not conduct business. The RCBOE office will be open Sept. 15 during regular office hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call 336-342-8110 Ext. 2410.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

