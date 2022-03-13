 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PUBLIC NOTICE OF SPECIALLY CALLED MEETINGS OF THE ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
The Rockingham County Board of Education will meet in specially called sessions on the following dates: Monday, March 21, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and Tuesday, March 22, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The meetings will take place at the Wentworth Town Office located at 124 Peach Tree Road in Wentworth.

The only item on the agenda for the meetings will be a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(6), and G.S. 115C-321. The board will convene the meetings in the front entrance area of the building and then proceed to a private room to hold the closed sessions.

