The Rockingham County Board of Elections announced on Tuesday that it will hold a special meeting on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth for the purpose of selecting and hiring an attorney for the board. Meetings are open to the public, though COVID-19 restrictions may restrict the number of people who may attend meetings in person. Meetings will be broadcast live via the county government. For more information, visit: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096 or call (336) 342-8107.
Public Notice: Rockingham Bd. of Elections will meet Sept. 8 to hire attorney
Related to this story
Most Popular
WENTWORTH — Student infections more than doubled last week and 474 Rockingham County public school students and 44 district staffers were in q…
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The two oldest WWII veterans in Rockingham County, both age 101, died within 12 hours of one another early this week.
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County hospitals were slammed with COVID-19 patients this week, as the sick poured into emergency departments and fille…
GREENSBORO — Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan said she wasn’t surprised to hear that the Atlantic Coast Conference is evaluating whether to move…
WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Government officials announced the promotion of Stephanie Kingston to Human Resources Director on Monday.
More people 19 and under are testing positive for the virus.
Property transfers
WENTWORTH — Nine students in the welding program at Rockingham Community College have passed a total of 20 qualification tests in their field,…
COVID-19 cases causing Southside hospitals to evaluate capacity 'hour-by-hour.'