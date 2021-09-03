Public Notice: Rockingham Bd. of Elections will meet Sept. 8 to hire attorney

The Rockingham County Board of Elections announced on Tuesday that it will hold a special meeting on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth for the purpose of selecting and hiring an attorney for the board. Meetings are open to the public, though COVID-19 restrictions may restrict the number of people who may attend meetings in person. Meetings will be broadcast live via the county government. For more information, visit: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096 or call (336) 342-8107.