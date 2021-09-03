 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public Notice: Rockingham Bd. of Elections will meet Sept. 8 to hire attorney
0 Comments

Public Notice: Rockingham Bd. of Elections will meet Sept. 8 to hire attorney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rockingham County Board of Elections announced on Tuesday that it will hold a special meeting on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth for the purpose of selecting and hiring an attorney for the board. Meetings are open to the public, though COVID-19 restrictions may restrict the number of people who may attend meetings in person. Meetings will be broadcast live via the county government. For more information, visit: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096 or call (336) 342-8107.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News