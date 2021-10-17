PUBLIC NOTICE: Rockingham County Board of Elections meeting schedule amended

Board of Elections meeting time amended
WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections meeting regularly scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. has been changed to 4 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Rockingham County Board of Elections Office, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville.
Following the meeting, the RCBOE will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. for the purpose of reviewing absentee ballots for the 2021 county municipal election.
For more information, call: 336-342-8110 Ext. 2410.