 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PUBLIC NOTICE: Rockingham County Board of Elections meeting schedule amended
0 Comments

PUBLIC NOTICE: Rockingham County Board of Elections meeting schedule amended

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Board of Elections meeting time amended

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections meeting regularly scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. has been changed to 4 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Rockingham County Board of Elections Office, 240 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville.

Following the meeting, the RCBOE will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. for the purpose of reviewing absentee ballots for the 2021 county municipal election.

For more information, call: 336-342-8110 Ext. 2410.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News