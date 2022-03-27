Public Notice

The meeting will take place at the Wentworth Town Office located at 124 Peach Tree Road in Wentworth.

The only item on the agenda for the meeting will be a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(6), and G.S. 115C-321. The board will convene the meeting in the front entrance area of the building and then proceed to a private room to hold the closed session.