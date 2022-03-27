 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Notice

The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education have called a closed-session meeting on Wednesday, April 20 at 9:15 a.m.

The meeting will take place at the Wentworth Town Office located at 124 Peach Tree Road in Wentworth.

The only item on the agenda for the meeting will be a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(6), and G.S. 115C-321. The board will convene the meeting in the front entrance area of the building and then proceed to a private room to hold the closed session.

