PUBLIC NOTICE

The Rockingham County Board of Elections will conduct a special closed session meeting on Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth. The purpose of the meeting is Attorney/Client Privilege (NCGS 143-318.11(a)(3) (Case 1:20-cv-01100 Amy Simpson v. Rockingham County Board of Elections, et al).
