Public Notice

The meeting will take place at the downstairs Meeting Board Room at the school district's Central Office, located at 511 Harrington Highway in Eden.

The only item on the agenda for the meeting will be addressed in a closed session to discuss confidential personnel matters pursuant to G.S. 143-318.11(a)(1), (a)(3), (a)(6), and G.S. 115C-321. The board will convene the meeting in the front entrance area of the building and then proceed to a private room to hold the closed session.