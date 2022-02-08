WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Feb. 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth to discuss a new 2022 Primary Election One Stop Implementation Plan. The plan will use funds from the fiscal year 2021-2022 Board of Elections budget. The board will also discuss the fiscal year 2022-2023 Board of Elections Budget. Board meetings are open to the general public. For more information, call: 336-342-8110 Ext. 2410.
Public Notice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Six people, including two FedEx employees, have been charged after investigators recovered more than $10,000 worth of FedEx packages following searches at four sites, with drugs also found at three of them.
No injuries or damage at Reidsville recycling center after residents report hearing explosion Wednesday night, officials say
Emergency officials said the incident — caused by a pressurized tank going through a metal shredder — did not cause a fire at Foss Recycling.
No injuries or damage at Reidsville recycling center after residents report hearing explosion Wednesday night, officials say
Emergency officials said the incident — caused by a pressurized tank going through a metal shredder — did not cause a fire at Foss Recycling.
Property transfers
MADISON — “I think togetherness is a very important ingredient to family life,” the late former First Lady Barbara Bush once said.
Drivers will be detoured along N.C. 700, Mayfield Road and Service Road to access points on either side of the Dibrell Road closure.
REIDSVILLE — Dr. Joe Guarino of Reidsville Occupational & Urgent Care spoke to members of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club during their Jan. 27…
UNION COUNTY — After a nearly 24-hour search, Union County sheriff’s investigators arrested an Indian Trail woman they say shot her husband “n…
A&T foundation plans new development near campus, the latest project looking to build up east Greensboro
GREENSBORO — A foundation known for housing N.C. A&T students is expanding its reach with a new off-campus project meant to benefit the sc…
Firefighters responding to a 911 call rescued a naked man found zip-tied and severely hurt in the trunk of his car at a North Carolina quarry,…