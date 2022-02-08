 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public Notice

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Feb. 9 at 10:00 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth to discuss a new 2022 Primary Election One Stop Implementation Plan. The plan will use funds from the fiscal year 2021-2022 Board of Elections budget. The board will also discuss the fiscal year 2022-2023 Board of Elections Budget. Board meetings are open to the general public. For more information, call: 336-342-8110 Ext. 2410.

