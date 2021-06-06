Purina associates build sweat equity at Rockingham pet shelter

WENTWORTH — On a recent day at Rockingham County Animal Shelter, employees from Eden’s Purina pet food manufacturing facility took time out to volunteer for an array of tasks with four-legged and two-legged critters.

Some socialized kittens and walked dogs that await adoptions, while others built a chicken coop and cleaned out kennels as part of the company’s initiative, PetCare Pride Day on May 25.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual effort that sees Nestle/Purina dispatch staff to volunteer locally during the company-wide community service event.

Earlier this year, Purina donated more than 3,700 pounds of dry dog food, wet cat food and cat litter to nourish the animals cared for in the region by RCAS. The donation came a few months after Purina announced plans to revitalize the former Miller brewery in Eden, transforming it into an innovative, technically advanced pet food manufacturing facility scheduled to open in 2022.

Plans call for Purina to invest $450 million to renovate the existing structure and produce leading dry dog and cat food brands, including Purina Pro Plan, Purina ONE and Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets. By 2024, Purina plans to employ more than 300 people in Rockingham County.

RCAS began operations in 2011 and has seen heavy traffic and high demand for services for sheltering and placing adoptable animals in the years since. While much of its operating costs are covered through the county’s yearly budget, the shelter relies heavily on community support and donations to care for more than 5,000 animals each year.