EDEN — Nestlé Purina PetCare made a recent donation to Rockingham County Veterans Park which will make it easier for vets to search for the names of fellow service members native to the area.

The donation of $9,500 funded an electronic kiosk that serves as a directory for the Wentworth park that opened more than 20 years ago.

The park features granite stones with inscriptions to represent the branches of the U.S. armed services and the sacrifices made by the veterans from Rockingham County who served their country.

“We appreciate the group that’s worked to create and maintain Rockingham County Veterans Park to honor the brave men and women from our region who protected our freedom,” said Will Steiner, factory manager at the Purina manufacturing facility, which is slated to begin operating in Eden at the former Miller/Coors facility later this year.

The donation was granted through the Purina Trust Fund, established by Purina founder William H. Danforth, to provide critical support to important community causes.

The company plans to invest more than $1 million in communities where it manufactures this year through several capital and capacity-building grants to support local non-profit organizations, a company spokesman said in a news release.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring and keep people and pets together, as well as organizations that help communities thrive, the spokesman said.

To learn more about causes Purina supports, visit purina.com/supporting-communities.