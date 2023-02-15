WINSTON-SALEM – Quality Mart is delivering on the true meaning of “convenience” by making it possible for customers to order ahead for pick up or delivery at five of its local stores in the Winston-Salem area. For the first time in the convenience store industry, the local convenience store chain is rolling out online ordering and delivery with the help of SWIPEBY, a startup based in Winston-Salem that offers a customizable 360 degree direct ordering platform with added features for customer convenience.

“We’re excited to offer an added level of convenience for our customers with the help of SWIPEBY,” said Sam Metzler, a senior vice president with Quality Oil Company, the parent company of Quality Mart convenience store. “Customers can order ahead for delivery or at the pump while they are filling their tank. Then, we’ll prepare their order so they can grab it and go. This is an added level of convenience that we think will help us stand out from the competition and make our customers even more satisfied.”

Signs, a QR code and a video at the pumps will let customers know how easy it is to place an order they can pick up on their commute or have delivered to their home or office.

The 95-year-old parent company, Quality Oil, is making a statement to others in the industry by partnering with an industry leading start up in online ordering and delivery to make its customers’ experience one of the best in the business. SWIPEBY is a proven ordering platform for the restaurant industry that has been adapted for other business types, such as liquor stores and C-stores, to take back ownership of off-premise purchasing.

“It is pretty clear that the trend toward greater demand for ordering and delivery due to societal and convenience issues is pushing us to think broader and more outside the box in terms of our type of retail technology,” said Carl Turner, SWIPEBY’s CEO and founder. “There are so many applications for it and we feel these pilots with convenience store chains will say a lot to the market. We are excited about working with Quality Mart and creating an innovative solution for other independent c-stores.”

“We have always believed in providing our customers with the best possible products and the highest level of service each and every time,” said Metzler. “With this ordering and delivery capability, we are hoping to take customer satisfaction to a whole new level.”

Quality Mart is offering online ordering using the SWIPEBY platform at five stores in the Winston-Salem area. Delivery is available within a 20-mile radius. Customers can also order ahead or at the pump and pick up their orders at the Quality Mart counter for even greater convenience.

About Quality OilBeginning in 1929, Quality Oil Company has a heritage of integrity and a reputation for superior customer service. From Virginia to Florida, the Company keeps customers a top priority. In addition to propane, fuel oil, real estate and hospitality, Quality Oil owns gas stations and convenience stores under the brand names of Quality Mart, Quality Plus, and GOGAS. Quality Oil is headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC and has gas stations and convenience stores throughout the Southeast.

About SWIPEBYSWIPEBY is a turnkey solution that provides a cost-effective, easy-to-use application for brick-and-mortar businesses to offer virtual drive-thru for their customers. The SWIPEBY platform allows businesses to compete in the highly innovative and evolving marketplace with easy online ordering, delivery, pick-up, re-marketing, and geo-fenced arrival notifications featuring customized messaging. Its seamless curbside solution is the perfect way to satisfy customers on-the-go by giving them an excellent off-premise experience that keeps them coming back. SWIPEBY was founded in 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC and opened an office in Miami, FL in July 2021. www.swipe.by.