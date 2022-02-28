Rabbi who freed himself, congregants from gunman likely to become next leader of Winston-Salem’s Temple Emanuel

The Texas rabbi who hurled a chair at a gunman so he and other hostages could escape last month will likely be the next rabbi at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem.
The congregation of Temple Emanuel voted unanimously Thursday night to enter into contract negotiations with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker to be the synagogue’s next rabbi, Temple Emanuel said Friday in a statement.
Cytron-Walker serves as the rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. He credited past security training for his ability to free himself and his congregants from their captor on Jan. 15.
Cytron-Walker told "CBS Mornings" in late January that he had let the gunman into the building because the man appeared to need shelter. He said the man was not threatening or suspicious at first.
But later Cytron-Walker heard a gun click as he was praying.
Authorities identified the hostage-taker as British national Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who was fatally shot by the FBI after the last three hostages ran out of the synagogue.
Cytron-Walker would replace Rabbi Mark Cohn, who is leaving Temple Emanuel on June 30. Cohn will move to Massachusetts and live with his wife, Rabbi Amy Wallk, who is the rabbi at Temple Beth El in Springfield, Mass, Temple Emanuel said.
"We are excited to begin a new chapter at Temple Emanuel," said Hilary Kosloske, Temple Emanuel’s president. "We are confident that, as the Temple Emanuel community prepares to say goodbye to Rabbi Mark Cohn, we are equally prepared to say hello to our new rabbi, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker."
Cytron-Walker drew international attention for his calm and heroic leadership during the hostage event Jan. 15 at Congregation Beth Israel and for his powerful voice promoting healing, preparedness, and faith in the days and weeks that followed, Temple Emanuel said.
"Congregation Beth Israel and the Colleyville (Texas) community will always be remembered with love," Cytron-Walker said. "And I am honored, grateful, and excited to join the Temple Emanuel family as their next rabbi.
"I'm looking forward to forming deep relationships through service to this vibrant, compassionate congregation."
Cytron-Walker has served as the rabbi at Congregation Beth Israel since 2006, and he is the temple's first full-time rabbi, Temple Emanuel said. Cytron-Walker was raised in Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan in 1998.
Cytron-Walker attended Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion at its Jerusalem and Cincinnati campuses, receiving his rabbinical ordination in 2006 and a master’s degree in Hebrew Letters in 2005.
At Congregation Beth Israel, he has worked to build an engaged and vibrant Jewish community, led interfaith efforts and helped his congregation pursue Tikkun Olam, the Jewish belief in the need to perform acts of social justice and heal the world, Temple Emanuel said.
He is married to Adena Cytron-Walker, and the couple has two daughters.
Temple Emanuel’s search committee was led by retired Judge William Reingold, the temple’s executive vice president for administration and its incoming president.
“Our entire committee worked tirelessly to find the best possible candidates,” Reingold said. “When we first interviewed Rabbi Charlie last year, we were immediately struck by his warmth and humor, his intellect and his ability to speak about Jewish values and education.
"He exceeded our expectations in every way. The events of Jan. 15, while tragic, only solidified our belief that he was the right choice to be our next rabbi."
The hiring process for rabbis is controlled by the Central Conference of American Rabbis. Rabbis interested in moving to another synagogue must submit their names to the CCAR, which then makes this list available to temples seeking to hire a new rabbi.
Temple Emanuel's board began its search for a new rabbi in the summer of 2021. The search committee interviewed Cytron-Walker several times by Zoom in 2021, and then he and his family visited Winston-Salem in early February.
"Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem is very fortunate to have a future leader like my colleague, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker," Cohn said. "Not only does he have a proven record of community-building and strength of supporting the Jewish people, he is a kind and loving soul whom the world had a chance to see in the hardest of circumstances. He has shown himself beyond capable to lead and be a mensch at the same time."
With about 280 families, Temple Emanuel is a Jewish home for worship, study and gathering in Winston-Salem.
"We are a reform congregation, and we strive to cultivate an inclusive Jewish life through education, engagement, and spiritual purpose," Temple Emanuel said.