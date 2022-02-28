Rabbi who freed himself, congregants from gunman likely to become next leader of Winston-Salem’s Temple Emanuel

At Congregation Beth Israel, he has worked to build an engaged and vibrant Jewish community, led interfaith efforts and helped his congregation pursue Tikkun Olam, the Jewish belief in the need to perform acts of social justice and heal the world, Temple Emanuel said.

He is married to Adena Cytron-Walker, and the couple has two daughters.

Temple Emanuel’s search committee was led by retired Judge William Reingold, the temple’s executive vice president for administration and its incoming president.

“Our entire committee worked tirelessly to find the best possible candidates,” Reingold said. “When we first interviewed Rabbi Charlie last year, we were immediately struck by his warmth and humor, his intellect and his ability to speak about Jewish values and education.

"He exceeded our expectations in every way. The events of Jan. 15, while tragic, only solidified our belief that he was the right choice to be our next rabbi."

The hiring process for rabbis is controlled by the Central Conference of American Rabbis. Rabbis interested in moving to another synagogue must submit their names to the CCAR, which then makes this list available to temples seeking to hire a new rabbi.