Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for Saturday Nov. 5

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Animal Shelter and Rockingham CountyDepartment of Health and Human Services have teamed up to offer a rabies clinic for dogs and cats. Rabies continues to be a public health threat in Rockingham County, and vaccinating pets will help remedy the problem and keep the rabies virus from threatening pets and people, health experts said in a news release from the county.

In 2021, Rockingham County had one animal test positive for rabies, a deadly viral disease transmitted by rabid animals. In 2021, 27 unvaccinated pets were euthanized due to possible exposure to rabid animals. Rockingham County has recorded 200 positive animal rabies cases since positive cases began appearing in July 3, 1996.

“Rabies Vaccination Clinics are one way to help control the spread of rabies from the wild animal population to domestic animals and people,” said Angel Wyatt, Rockingham County Environmental Health Director. “Every dog and cat that is over the age of four months is required by North Carolina State law to be vaccinated against the rabies virus,” Wyatt said. People may be exposed to the rabies virus from the saliva, spinal fluid, or brain tissue of a rabid animal. The exposure may be by a bite or scratch from a rabid animal or from saliva that gets on a pet after the pet fights with a rabid animal.

A person may be exposed if he or she has scratches, cuts or abrasions on their skin and contacts the saliva of a rabid animal. A person may also be exposed if saliva from a rabid animal contacts a mucous membrane.

The annual Rabies Clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1-4 p.m. at the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth. The first 100 vaccination are free and made possible by the Friends of Eden. A fee of $5.00 will be charged for each rabies vaccination after the first 100 free vaccinations.

If you have any questions about the vaccination clinic, please contact Angel Wyatt at 336-342-8183 or angelw@co.rockingham.nc.us or Katrina R. White at 336-342-8150 or kwhite@co.rockingham.nc.us.