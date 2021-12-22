Rage with a cage: For years, 'The Christmas Ball Guy' has Greensboro seeing the light

GREENSBORO — They call him “The Christmas Ball Guy.”

Brent May spends most of November and December decorating the city’s trees with balls of Christmas lights. You know, the ones made with chicken wire. The ones made popular by the neighborhoods of Sunset Hills and New Irving Park, where entire streets are lined with the glowing cages of metal.

During the day, they’re easy to miss as they dangle from tree limbs.

But at night, you can’t ignore them, be it a handful of lights or a horde.

And for years, May has brought them to a neighborhood near you. If there is a Christmas ball in a tall tree, chances are pretty good that May is the one who put it there.

We’re talking to you, Irving Park.

“Irving Park is good,” May said. “They’re getting there. But Sunset Hills and Friendly — that’s something else.”

This time of year, May’s services are in high demand. So much so that he’s turned lighting up yards around the holidays into a full-time job.

But how he got here began, uh, light years ago. At home.