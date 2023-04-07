WENTWORTH — The family of Charles Rakestraw of Madison endowed Rockingham Community College with $437,000 this week for the development of the school's Center for Workforce Development.

The center opened in and is considered by economic and educational professionals countywide to be pivotal in both preparing the county's workforce for new industry and attracting manufacturers.

“Ten years ago, I-73 was the most important thing in the county. Now, it’s workforce development training,” Rakestraw, 54, said. “It helps recruit industry to the county, and to retain industry.”

Donations such as Rakestraw's provide scholarships for students enrolled in the Industrial Technologies programs that will be housed in the building. The funds also go toward equipment and furnishings for the facility that is under construction and should be ready for students by the summer of 2024, college officials said in a news release.

RCC welcomed Rakestraw to the Rockingham Community College Board of Trustees in 2021, a post he will hold until 2025. He served on the RCC Foundation board during the late 1990s and was a member of the Rockingham County Partnership for Economic Development board.

Rakestraw is president and Real Estate broker in charge at Rakestraw Properties.

Currently, Rakestraw is a First National Bank advisory board member and a Rockingham County Board of Equalization and Review member.