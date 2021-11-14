Raleigh could allow small businesses back into neighborhoods

RALEIGH — Some city leaders want to let businesses back into residential areas.

Residents can comment through Nov. 22 on a proposed change to the city's zoning rules that would allow some businesses in neighborhoods as at-home offices or when physically attached to a house.

The businesses, called Accessory Commercial Units or ACUs, can help make Raleigh less car-dependent and bring goods and services closer to where people live, said Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Melton, who has championed this initiative.

"ACUs were relatively common before modern zoning laws physically separated most residential and commercial development and exist today in places such as Portland, Memphis and New Orleans," according to the city's website. "In recent years, ACUs have gained in popularity as a means to introduce retail and other opportunities into historically isolated and disinvested communities."

Here's a closer look at what's being considered.

What does it allow?

In short, the proposed rules would allow a business to be located on the same property as a home.

But there are a few caveats.