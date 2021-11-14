Raleigh could allow small businesses back into neighborhoods

RALEIGH — Some city leaders want to let businesses back into residential areas.
Residents can comment through Nov. 22 on a proposed change to the city's zoning rules that would allow some businesses in neighborhoods as at-home offices or when physically attached to a house.
The businesses, called Accessory Commercial Units or ACUs, can help make Raleigh less car-dependent and bring goods and services closer to where people live, said Raleigh City Council member Jonathan Melton, who has championed this initiative.
"ACUs were relatively common before modern zoning laws physically separated most residential and commercial development and exist today in places such as Portland, Memphis and New Orleans," according to the city's website. "In recent years, ACUs have gained in popularity as a means to introduce retail and other opportunities into historically isolated and disinvested communities."
Here's a closer look at what's being considered.
What does it allow?
In short, the proposed rules would allow a business to be located on the same property as a home.
But there are a few caveats.
The rules would limit what types of businesses are allowed, restrict businesses to one per property and restrict the hours of operation to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The businesses could not exceed 1,000 square feet or 40% of the gross floor area of the residence, whichever is smaller.
The business could be inside or attached to the house. For example, an ACU could look like a graphic designer seeing customers in a home office or a coffee shop attached to the front of the house.
And at least one person would have to be living in the home where the business is located.
What types of businesses are allowed?
The proposed text change lists nine types of businesses, as defined by the city's code, that would be allowed.
• Office.
• Indoor recreation, like a martial art studio or health club (adult establishment and shooting range are prohibited).
• Personal service, like a hair salon and catering business (animal care, dry-cleaning and massage parlors are prohibited).
• Retail sales.
• Eating establishments.
• Clothing, textile and apparel manufacturing.
• Production of artwork and toys.
• Graphic design.
• Assembly, design, repair or testing of clocks, computers, jewelry, musical instruments and photographic or optical instruments.
What's not allowed?
While eating establishments would be allowed, the rules would prohibit bars, outdoor seating and drive-thru's.
Loading areas, service areas and utility service areas associated with the business that faces a residence would have to be screened.
Where will ACUs be allowed?
Accessory commercial units would be allowed in all residential zoning districts as long as they meet the city's other zoning rules.
What about corner stores?
Corner stores are not included in this text change.
But the Raleigh City Council did ask staff to start drafting a different text change that would allow standalone commercial businesses in residential neighborhoods.
Is parking for cars required?
Vehicle parking would not be required if someone builds an accessory commercial unit, though a property owner could add it on their own.
A parking requirement is not included in the proposed text change because the city is reviewing whether to remove minimum parking requirements throughout the entire city.
The text change would require "two short term bicycle parking spaces."