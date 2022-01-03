Raleigh identical twins turned 100 on New Year’s Eve

RALEIGH — As identical twins, Alean Chavis and Kathleen Stephenson call each other on the phone 10 times a day — just to catch up.

For a visit, they sit a foot apart on the sofa, wearing matching holly berry blouses and black slacks — both in pearls. And on New Year’s Eve, they celebrated their 100th birthdays together in Raleigh, their hometown, where they have hardly spent a day apart.

Their advice for longevity:

“You can’t tell the young people nothing,” said Chavis. “Go to church. Don’t stay out late. Sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t listen.”

The Guinness Book of World Records lists a pair of Japanese sisters, Umeno Sumiyama and Koume Kodama, as the oldest identical twins in history as of September, when they were 107.

But Raleigh’s twins show no signs of fading, a strength Stephenson credits to “hard work.” “When you could start walking,” she said, “you had to start farming.”