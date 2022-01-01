Raleigh mall changes family bathroom to all-gender facility after author denied access

Raleigh’s Triangle Town Center has multiple family restrooms, but they are also available to anyone who needs to use them, according to Rachel Dooley, the mall’s marketing manager. The bathrooms don’t have “all gender” signs, but aren’t restricted to people with young children, Dooley said.

Pearson said they hope those who design public spaces or facilities consider the importance of offering a private, single-occupancy restroom that doesn’t necessarily have to be used only by non-binary people. Other people could stand to benefit from more inclusive bathrooms too.

“I try to think beyond myself, and think what if this was an elderly person who needed to use the restroom,” Pearson said. “Would they be included in the same policy, would they be permitted to use the restroom? I would hope so, but by the given policy, the answer would have to be no.”

HB2 and the fight over public bathrooms

The push for more all-gender or gender-neutral bathrooms in public settings has been going on for years.