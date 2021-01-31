Raleigh shopping district drops Cameron name

Cameron Village in Raleigh, a Southeastern shopping destination when it was built in the late 1940s on former Cameron family holdings, will get a new name.

It will be called Village District, dropping its connection to the Cameron family, whose wealthy patriarch was one of the largest holders of enslaved people in North Carolina before the Civil War.

"Reintroducing this destination as Village District aligns with the collective values of our neighbors, patrons, and merchants," Chris Widmayer, vice president of investments for Regency Centers, which owns the shopping center, said in a release Thursday.

"The Village District will bring a renewed sense of community to a property that has been and will remain a pivotal cultural, social, and economic engine for the city and region for many years to come," George York said in the release. York's grandfather, Willie York, developed the property and York Properties still manages it.

Bringing a shopping center to Raleigh