Raleigh shopping district drops Cameron name

Cameron Village in Raleigh, a Southeastern shopping destination when it was built in the late 1940s on former Cameron family holdings, will get a new name.
It will be called Village District, dropping its connection to the Cameron family, whose wealthy patriarch was one of the largest holders of enslaved people in North Carolina before the Civil War.
"Reintroducing this destination as Village District aligns with the collective values of our neighbors, patrons, and merchants," Chris Widmayer, vice president of investments for Regency Centers, which owns the shopping center, said in a release Thursday.
"The Village District will bring a renewed sense of community to a property that has been and will remain a pivotal cultural, social, and economic engine for the city and region for many years to come," George York said in the release. York's grandfather, Willie York, developed the property and York Properties still manages it.
Bringing a shopping center to Raleigh
News reports from the time said that James Wesley "Willie" York, who had grown up in his father's construction business and taken it over on his father's death in 1941, took a train to Chicago in 1946 to attend a homebuilders' conference. On the ride, he picked up a newspaper and saw a story about a relatively new concept: the suburban shopping center.
York decided to build one in Raleigh, where downtown merchants and shoppers already were frustrated over where to park the growing number of cars.
York knew just where he wanted to build his shopping center — on a 157-acre tract northwest of downtown adjacent to the Cameron Park and Oberlin Village neighborhoods. It was owned by Annie Cameron Smallwood of New York.
The land was the last big remnant of what had been a vast antebellum network of property amassed by the Cameron family. Smallwood was the great-granddaughter of Duncan Cameron, a lawyer, Superior Court judge, three-term state senator and successful businessman.
When he died in 1853, his estate passed to his surviving children, including his son, Paul, and daughter, Margaret. The inheritance included more than 1,000 enslaved people and more than 30,000 acres of land in Wake, Orange and modern-day Durham counties, as well as plantations in Mississippi and Alabama, according to records.
Duncan Cameron was one of the wealthiest people in North Carolina and one of the largest landowners and slaveholders in the South. His marriage to Rebecca Bennehan, whose father, Richard Bennehan, established the Stagville plantation, now a North Carolina State Historic Site in Durham, improved his fortunes even more.