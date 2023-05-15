GREENSBORO — Protesters chanted while holding signs with abortion rights messages such as, “I dream that women will someday have the same rights as guns” during a downtown rally Saturday urging voters to contact their legislators about a bill that reduces access to abortion in North Carolina.

“I’m 74 years old, and I fought this battle over 50 years ago,” Carolyn Bunker said as she stepped up to a bullhorn. “Here we are again.”

The more than 100 people gathered in front of the Old Guilford County Courthouse were joining in with scheduled rallies across the state as Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, vetoed abortion legislation that would ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy compared with the 20-week current restriction. Republicans in the largely conservative General Assembly have signaled they have enough votes to override a Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 20. The governor held round-table meetings in Gibsonville and across the state last week to hear from the public on the issue.

The bill is opposed by the North Carolina Medical Society, the North Carolina Obstetrical and Gynecological Society and the North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians.

At a rally in Raleigh, Cooper was joined on stage by doctors and women as he vetoed the bill.

“Let’s be clear — this bill has nothing to do with making women safer, and everything to do with banning abortion,” Cooper was quoted in a release by his office as saying at the rally. “How about we leave medicine to the doctors and the decisions to the women.”

Organizers in Greensboro were backed by an oversized “North Carolina Will AID and Abet Abortion” backdrop on the lawn of the courthouse and had earlier told the crowd — a diverse range of people from college students to grandmothers — that they need just one Republican to vote against the override.

“If they don’t care about people,” said Lauren Overman, a doula and an escort at the city’s only abortion clinic, “then they might care about their careers.”

Her thoughts were echoed during the day.

Bunker and some of the abortion-rights protestors were speaking about fighting for Roe v. Wade, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing access to an abortion, which was overturned in 2022 by the high court.

Bunker recalled her teenage granddaughter becoming emotional recently about the tightening restrictions on women having abortions where she lived, notably in the case of someone who had been raped or had medical complications. While the granddaughter had yet to even mention being interested in someone, she worried about what could happen to someone who had something “bad” happen to her.

“She said, ‘Yaya, what would happen to me?”

The grandmother was in tears herself.

“I said, ‘I would fight for you until my dying days,’ “ Bunker said she told her.

It had become even more personal, Bunker said.

“We have to continue fighting,” Bunker said, “no matter how tired you are.”

Others in the crowd during about an hour of “open mic” spoke of the “slippery slope” it could create about the intrusion into people’s lives.

“Gay marriage, birth control, interracial marriage — all are based on privacy,” said someone who identified themself only as Violet, a South Carolina college student home on summer break. “I just want the Legislature to leave me the hell alone.”

Cary Anne Broadway had gotten the chance to share her abortion story with Cooper during his listening tour in Gibsonville Friday. She told him that she went to her doctor years ago to change birth control and found out she was pregnant. She hadn’t missed a period, but had she not had an appointment for something else, she might not have even known before 12 weeks.

“This is going to hurt people who are in similar situations to that,” Broadway said of not knowing she was pregnant.

Opal Andrews, holding a “I dream that women will someday have the same rights as guns” sign, stood listening to Broadway and others among people from different backgrounds, thoughts and stages of life. She worried about the time-treasured bond between patients and their doctors.

“I feel like in a lot of cases medical staff will be afraid to help a woman if she is in trouble,” Andrews said.

The signs Andrews and the others raised caught the attention of motorists passing by on busy Market Street — some of whom honked their horns and waved.

“We don’t know what’s going on in that woman’s life when she decides on an abortion,” Andrews said. “We don’t know why she’s making a hard decision. But it’s not our business.”

Organizers also said they came together to educate the public because of what they’ve heard people say about the legislation.

“There’s a lot of rhetoric around, ‘Oh it just moves the boundary from 20 to 12 weeks,’ “ said Kirstin Cassell, another organizer. “It does so much more than that.”

Under current state law, counseling appointments are required within 72 hours before having an abortion. Proposed legislation requires that counseling to take place before the appointment and afterward, which would be a barrier to some, Cassell said.

“Think about how much time you would have to take off from work for something that doctors say is not medically necessary,” Cassell said of the counseling.

The number of appointments would also effectively ban people from coming out of state, she said.

There are exceptions for rape or the danger to the life of the woman, Cassell said of the legislation, but they are intrusive. A person has to report rape to a doctor and fill out forms asking about other abortions and pregnancies, she said.

Also, those pregnancies that are a danger to the life of the woman, under the new legislation, could further endanger the life of the woman, Cassell said.

“We’ve seen that play out in other states and we hear story and story of pregnant people who know that their pregnancy has ended, who know that if they don’t get care that they could die, and they have to sit and wait for their vital signs to get close enough to death before they can get that medical care,” Cassell said.

“Do we want that in our state?” Cassell shouted through the bullhorn.

A thunderous “No” roared back from the crowd.

This is just the beginning of a long-term plan to ban abortion, she said of the legislation.

“This is not the work,” she said of the rally. “This is where we come together and we get loud. The work is when we go out and contact those legislators.”