Ram two-way starter signs with Fayetteville State University Broncos

Reidsville cornerback and wide receiver Jaden Robinson recently signed a letter of intent to play football and attend college at Fayetteville State University following his high school graduation this spring.

A four-year varsity player for the Rams, who has been a key member of the teams that have won two out of the last three 2A NCHSAA state championships, Robinson will follow in his father’s footsteps, Isaiah, who played at Reidsville and also collegiately at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Robinson also received interest from Ferrum College and Guilford College, but Fayetteville State had all of the qualities he was looking for as far as a school as well as a successful football program.

“I’ve heard a lot about them growing up and they’ve got a good program and usually have a winning season, so I think it will be a good fit. Plus they don’t like to lose and have good coaches,” Robinson said.

Another thing that attracted him to FSU is that Reidsville has a well-established Rams-to-Broncos lineage.

Two of Robinson’s former Reidsville teammates, Willie Blackstock and Quad Lawson, currently play there, and RHS Athletic Director Joe Walker is an alumni and former Bronco football player as well.