Ramble on at Grandfather Mountain during peak fall color

LINVILLE, N.C. – Autumn’s brilliant hues are already returning to Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. This means the park is set to begin its annual Fall Color Ramble, or series of guided nature walks that allow guests to enjoy the splendor of one of the most beautiful times of the year.

The Fall Color Rambles will take place daily, weather permitting, beginning Saturday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Oct. 10 – and can be extended, depending on conditions. The short excursions begin at 2 p.m. and typically last for 30 minutes. As the starting locations will vary day to day based on the foliage, visitors should inquire at the park’s Entrance Gate or the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery upon arrival.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 15, an All-Day Fall Color Ramble will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This culminating ramble features a full day of fall color activities, including naturalist talks and additional rambles, allowing guests the opportunity to explore and admire the wonders of Grandfather Mountain.

Fall Color Rambles are included with the price of admission.

“Grandfather Mountain is one of the best leaf-looking destinations in the Southeast because of the diversity of species that change color,” Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “It’s definitely one of my favorite times on the mountain, and we’re looking forward to sharing this unique experience with our guests.”

Grandfather Mountain is home to myriad species of plants and hardwood trees that range from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. During the daily rambles, guests are able to learn all about the mountain’s unique biodiversity and the science behind the changing of the leaves.

Participants can become familiar with tree identification, as the mountain’s talented and knowledgeable educators and interpretive park guides venture out with guests to some of the most colorful destinations on the mountain.

“The experience can be different day to day,” Cassie Petrilla, education specialist with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “Not only can the trees be different shades or colors from one day to the next, but guests will be able to learn different aspects of the fall color change depending on who their guide is.”

Due to the mountain’s dramatic elevation change, visitors can see fall color on display throughout the entire month of October, and possibly beyond, as the season unfolds through the valleys below. However, the first two weeks of the month, during what is traditionally the time of peak fall color on Grandfather, present a special opportunity to come and develop a new appreciation for the beauty and serenity of the natural world.

In addition to the programs offered inside the park in October, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month on the mountain’s website and social media (@grandfathermtn), including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about the Fall Color Ramble at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/fall-color-ramble.

It is strongly recommended that guests book tickets to the park online in advance of visiting during the busy fall season at www.grandfather.com/tickets.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.