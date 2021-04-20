Rams getting set for rematch with Wallace-Rose Hill in second round of 2A NCHSAA playoffs

No. 1 seed Reidsville is ready for a showdown with No. 4 Wallace-Rose Hill this Friday night in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs.

Several key Rams players were just freshman when RHS lost a heart-breaking thriller, 35-28 in overtime to the same team in the Dec. 9, 2017 NCHSAA 2A state championship game, but even though four years have passed, the loss still stings to players, coaches and fans.

No one in blue and gold will likely admit this Friday’s match-up is a revenge game, because we are talking about two completely different teams.

But it is a pretty good bet no one associated with the 2017 game at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill has forgotten the outcome.

Taking a look back

Reidsville is not only hoping for a different result in this Friday’s rematch, but a better start to the game as well. In the 2017 match-up, on the Bulldogs first play from scrimmage, former running back Javonte Williams got around the right corner, and no one laid a glove on him as the future Tar Heel star raced 73-yards for a touchdown to give WRH a 6-0 lead.

RHS responded with a methodical drive that culminated with a 14-yard scramble for a score by quarterback Titus Jones, followed by the P.A.T by kicker Zach Baber to take a 7-6 lead.