Rams set to square off against Northeastern in third-consecutive post season game

Meanwhile, in the Rams exploded in the second half of their second round game versus the Bulldogs as they quickly put the game out of reach to advance to the Eastern Regional finals this Friday night at Community Stadium.

Eagles snap shot

Led by dual-threat senior quarterback Deondre Proctor, he’s the heart of the Eagles offensive attack. He’s completed 97 or 163 passes, amassed 1,575 yards and thrown for 16 touchdowns and had just two interceptions throughout the season.

Proctor has proven to be equally effective on the run, whether on a designed rush, or after being flushed from the pocket. He has 849 yards on the ground at a clip of 10.9 per rush while scoring an additional eight TDs.

Proctor has productive company with a trio of 400 and over running backs in Juan Riddick (542), Qua’mir Webb (421) and Jerron Hinton (400) so the Rams defense will once again have their collective hands full.

Defensively, the Eagles are solid across the board as well. Northeastern has proven tough in passing defense compiling 28 sacks to date.

Rams snap shot