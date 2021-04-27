Rams set to square off against Northeastern in third-consecutive post season game

For the second time in consecutive weeks, the No. 1 seed Reidsville football team (8-0) will face a familiar post season opponent. Last Friday’s 49-15 win over Wallace-Rose Hill in the second round of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs was a rematch of sorts with the team that defeated the Rams 35-28 in overtime in the 2017 state championship game.
This week’s opponent, Elizabeth City Northeastern (6-2), is the program Reidsville defeated in state championship games in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Those painful memories Northeastern suffered likely be in the back of some of those players and coaches’ minds eager to avenge those loses.
This season, the Eagles were undefeated in Northeastern Coastal Conference 2A play, laying claim to the league title and earning an automatic playoff bid.
In last weekend’s second round playoff game, Northeastern pummeled Eastern Randolph 41-0 to earn their spot in the NCHSAA 2A Eastern Region Final with a coveted shot at the state championship on the line which will take place May 8 at either NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium or Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
Following two disappointing season-opening losses to Havelock (52-15 on Feb. 26) and John A. Holmes (43-22 on March 5) the Eagles heated up, reeling off six-consecutive wins.
In those last six games Northeastern has averaged 43.3 points per game while allowing 10.7 defensively.
Meanwhile, in the Rams exploded in the second half of their second round game versus the Bulldogs as they quickly put the game out of reach to advance to the Eastern Regional finals this Friday night at Community Stadium.
Eagles snap shot
Led by dual-threat senior quarterback Deondre Proctor, he’s the heart of the Eagles offensive attack. He’s completed 97 or 163 passes, amassed 1,575 yards and thrown for 16 touchdowns and had just two interceptions throughout the season.
Proctor has proven to be equally effective on the run, whether on a designed rush, or after being flushed from the pocket. He has 849 yards on the ground at a clip of 10.9 per rush while scoring an additional eight TDs.
Proctor has productive company with a trio of 400 and over running backs in Juan Riddick (542), Qua’mir Webb (421) and Jerron Hinton (400) so the Rams defense will once again have their collective hands full.
Defensively, the Eagles are solid across the board as well. Northeastern has proven tough in passing defense compiling 28 sacks to date.
Rams snap shot
It seems from week-to-week, it’s hard to anticipate where the scores will come from whether it be on special teams, with the passing game, or on the run.
On April 23, senior running back Ste’vian Harrison stole the show, rushing for 256 yards on a night where he scored four touchdowns.
RHS senior defender Ki Rankin was a standout on the defensive end of the field with 15 solo tackles versus the Bulldogs and collectively, the Rams defense was stiff all night long.
Offensively, the Rams are averaging 51.4 points per game while allowing just 5.5 on defense.
Although the Rams are very familiar with the Northeastern football program due to their recent shared history in the post season, don’t expect Reidsville head coach Jimmy Teague and company to focus on the past wins over the Eagles as any sort of advantage.
Teague said last week, the game billed as “revenge rematch” with Wallace-Rose Hill was never discussed by his staff or players. Expect that same approach will be employed in this week’s preparation for another big game with more mantelpiece hardware on the line.
Reidsville has won three out of the last four state championship games and are once again loaded and completely capable of bringing home the programs 22nd title. The Rams won 58-12 over Edenton Holmes in 2016, lost 35-28 in overtime to Wallace-Rose Hill in 2017, then defeated Elizabeth City Northeastern in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 by margins of 31-28 and 14-0 respectively.
The Eagles are likely not preaching a revenge-factor approach to taking on the Rams once again, but it’s hard to imagine it’s not a motivating factor to some degree.
The winner of the Reidsville versus Northeastern game will take on either No. 1 Hendersonville (7-2) or No. 2 Mountain Heritage (6-1), in the 2A NCHSAA state championship game Saturday, May 8.
For complete playoff results and this week’s pairings state-wide visit nchsaa.org.